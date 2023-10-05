Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bankruptcy Judge Who Handled Madoff Cases To Retire

By Alex Wittenberg (October 5, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia G. Morris, who presided over cases tied to Bernie Madoff and ruled in favor of a same-sex couple who sought bankruptcy protection, will retire on Jan. 31 after more than 20 years with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the court said Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!