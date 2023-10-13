Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US-UK Law Firm Mergers May Make For Thorny Love Affairs

By Aebra Coe (October 13, 2023, 8:48 PM BST) -- As Allen & Overy LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP begin the work of combining, a number of other firms on both sides of the Atlantic may be interested in following suit. However, law firm management consultants point to some significant challenges that come with inking trans-Atlantic deals....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!