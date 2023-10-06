Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Morris Reflects On 20 Years Hearing Bankruptcy Cases

By Alex Wittenberg (October 6, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia G. Morris ruled in favor of a same-sex couple seeking bankruptcy protection in 2011, before the U.S. Supreme Court declared gay marriage legal, and led an effort to modernize courts by developing the electronic case filing system. In an interview with Law360, she described these as significant moments in her more than 20 years on the bench....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!