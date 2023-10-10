Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kavanaugh Told Missouri 2nd Amendment Law Can't Stand

By Katie Buehler (October 10, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The federal government told U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday there is no reason to pause for appeal a Missouri district court's order preventing the Show Me state from enforcing its "patently unconstitutional" 2021 law aimed at protecting residents' Second Amendment rights from allegedly unconstitutional federal firearm statutes....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!