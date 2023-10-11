Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Whirlpool, Arcelik Face In-Depth UK Probe Of Merger Plans

By Dawood Fakhir (October 11, 2023, 9:24 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said Wednesday it would take an in-depth look at Whirlpool Corp.'s plan to merge its European domestic appliance business with Arcelik AS' after the companies refused to offer any fixes to address concerns about the plan to create a giant with combined sales of €6 billion ($6.3 billion)....

