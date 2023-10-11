Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FDA Launches New Digital Health Advisory Committee

By Theresa Schliep (October 11, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it's creating a new committee to advise on the use of digital technologies like artificial intelligence and remote monitoring in health and medicine, signaling the growing importance of digital health for business and regulators....

