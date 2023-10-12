Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Denies Trump's Anti-SLAPP Dismissal Bid In Ballot Suit

By Thy Vo (October 12, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Denver judge has denied former President Donald Trump's bid to toss a lawsuit to keep him off the 2024 ballot in Colorado under the state's anti-SLAPP statute, writing in an order that the litigation clearly addresses a matter of public interest and is exempt from the law....

