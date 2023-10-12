Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CMA Clears UK Beef Cos. To Merge

By Tom Fish (October 12, 2023, 3:06 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog said Wednesday it has revoked an order it imposed on Anglo Beef's buyout of an abattoir and meatpacking plant in Scotland from Scotbeef Ltd., meaning it will no longer prevent the firms from merging their operations....

