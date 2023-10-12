Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Fragomen Employee Posted Client Information On Twitter

By Ashish Sareen (October 12, 2023, 7:55 PM BST) -- A former immigration coordinator at Fragomen LLP has been barred from the profession, after she shared confidential client information and made inappropriate comments on social media, the Solicitors Regulation Authority said on Thursday....

