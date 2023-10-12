Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump To Return To NYC As Fraud Trial Marches On

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 12, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump plans to return to lower Manhattan next week to attend his fraud trial, where his former attorney-turned-antagonist Michael Cohen is set to take the stand as the New York state attorney general's key cooperating witness, according to sources familiar with Trump's security arrangements....

