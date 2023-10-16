Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ousted Physical Therapy Co. Owners Push Back On Toss Bid

By Travis Bland (October 16, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Owners of a physical therapy franchise asked North Carolina's business court to keep alive their lawsuit alleging a partner pushed them out of the operation to use company money for personal expenses, arguing they've taken all the right steps to force the partner to face legal action....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!