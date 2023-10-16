Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. High Court Tosses Standing Test For Local Government

By Daniel Ducassi (October 16, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday threw out a 1976 rule that established a special standard for state and local government entities and their leadership to have standing to file lawsuits, finding that they're subject to the same standing test as anyone else....

