Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Conn. Residents Argue Standing In Pot Law Repeal Case

By Collin Krabbe (October 18, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A coalition of residents in Stamford, Connecticut, who are trying to invalidate local cannabis regulations are pushing back on an alleged lack of standing, arguing that the city and state are "abetting criminal enterprises" running afoul of federal law....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!