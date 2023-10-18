Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eastman Says Pence Was Wrong About His Power On Jan. 6

By Craig Clough (October 18, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- John Eastman testified at his California disbarment trial on Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence was wrong when he declared on Jan. 6, 2021, that he lacked the authority to unilaterally reject electoral votes, which was contrary to the advice Eastman directly gave him two days earlier....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!