Sen. Dems Introduce High Court Term Limit Bill With A Twist

By Katie Buehler (October 19, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., proposed new legislation Thursday that would establish optional U.S. Supreme Court term limits but would sharply restrict the types of cases justices could hear if they choose to remain on the court after their 18-year term, while allowing for expansion of the court's bench....

