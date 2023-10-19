Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Voters Seek Trump Depo Ahead Of Ballot Ban Hearing

By Thy Vo (October 19, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A group of Colorado voters seeking to block former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's 2024 ballot have asked a judge to allow them to depose him ahead of a weeklong hearing at the end of October, arguing that it's the only way to secure Trump's testimony after his attorney said he will not attend....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!