Oil Firms Reneged On Multimillion-Dollar Deal, Investor Says

By Collin Krabbe (October 20, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware investor has filed a lawsuit in Colorado state court, saying it was stiffed on $6 million it is owed under a purchase agreement following two other deals that were also not lived up to, including one for acquiring drilling plot leases and another for an ownership stake in horizontal wells....

