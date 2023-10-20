Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Ohio Zoo CFO Cops To Role In Sprawling Theft Case

By Henrik Nilsson (October 20, 2023, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A former executive for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium pled guilty Thursday in Ohio state court for helping to steal $2.3 million from the zoo along with two other executives who allegedly used the money to buy concert tickets, golf club memberships, vacations and more....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!