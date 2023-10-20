Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Judge Won't Toss Gas Royalty Underpayment Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 20, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas production company can't escape claims it underpaid royalties to two businesses on nearly 50 leases for eight years, a Colorado state judge has determined, saying the large number of leases identified in the suit doesn't make the case too vague to move forward....

