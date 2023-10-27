Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minn. Battery Parts-Maker Water Gremlin Hits Ch. 11 In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (October 27, 2023, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Water Gremlin Co., a lead battery terminal and fishing sinker manufacturer, retreated into Chapter 11 in Delaware on Friday, trailed by dozens of personal injury suits seeking damages for death and illnesses allegedly linked to toxic solvent and lead emissions....

