Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Airport Owner Confirms Talks On £100M Sale Of Biomass Biz

By Irene Madongo (October 31, 2023, 7:01 PM GMT) -- Aviation and energy infrastructure company Esken confirmed Tuesday that it is in advanced discussions with private equity firm Pioneer Point Partners LLP over the possible sale of its biomass business, amid media speculation over a potential deal....

