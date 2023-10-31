Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Sues To Stop Bid To Ban Him From Mich. 2024 Ballot

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 31, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan state court seeking a declaration stating the Secretary of State can't keep his name off Michigan's 2024 presidential ballots, a response to litigation seeking to disqualify the Republican candidate over his role in the violent protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!