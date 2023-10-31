Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bankers Doubted Trump's $1B Buffalo Bills Bid, Court Hears

By Stewart Bishop (October 31, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A former Morgan Stanley managing director on Tuesday told a New York judge of how the investment bank fielded a $1 billion offer from Donald Trump to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014, but there was doubt on the deal team that the former president could make it to the end zone....

