Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mishcon De Reya Is Latest Large Law Firm To Plan Riyadh Site

By Aebra Coe (November 1, 2023, 1:43 PM EDT) -- United Kingdom-based international law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP has applied to open an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following moves by a number of other large law firms this year as the kingdom's government relaxes regulations to allow foreign legal firms to consult on Saudi law....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!