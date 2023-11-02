Petition Watch: Derek Chauvin, Sanctions, Military Verdicts

By Katie Buehler (November 2, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court receives thousands of petitions for review each term, but only a few make the news. Here, Law360 looks at four petitions filed in the past two weeks that you might've missed, including questions over whether court-martial jury verdicts need to be unanimous, a judge's sanction order violated a plaintiff's right to a jury trial and over former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder conviction for the death of George Floyd....