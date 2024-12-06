Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shell, Equinor Creating UK Oil Giant As Sea Basin Matures

By Al Barbarino ( December 6, 2024, 5:01 PM EST) -- Shell UK Ltd. and Equinor UK Ltd. are joining forces to create what they said will be the largest independent oil and gas company in the U.K., citing declining production in the "once-prolific basin" of the North Sea as the impetus for the 50-50 joint venture. ...

