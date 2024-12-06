Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Poised To Take Up JUDGES Act As Some Dems Balk

By Courtney Bublé ( December 6, 2024, 4:54 PM EST) -- A bipartisan bill to create more federal judgeships to meet increasing caseloads is on the House's schedule for next week, but its support from some Democrats appears to be waning....

