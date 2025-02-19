Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Group Of The Year: Dykema

By Mike Curley ( February 19, 2025, 4:00 PM EST) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC's cannabis group has helped ink a landmark sponsorship deal between Primitiv and Detroit's Ford Field, kept a charter amendment on whether to legalize recreational cannabis in Keego Harbor, Michigan, on the ballot, and helped online platform LeafLink avoid an intellectual property suit between two of its customers, earning the group a spot as one of the 2024 Law360 Cannabis Groups of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!