Ex-Jones Day Partner Named For Key DOJ Civil Division Post

By Craig Clough ( February 19, 2025, 4:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate three people to key posts in the department, including former Jones Day partner Brett Shumate as assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Division. ...

