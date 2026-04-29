Justices Limit Voting Rights Act Suits While Voiding La. Map
By Katie Buehler ( April 29, 2026, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Louisiana's congressional map containing two majority-Black voting districts Wednesday and further limited the Voting Rights Act's use in challenging racial discrimination in legislative redistricting — a decision the dissent claims completes the conservative majority's "demolition" of the seminal civil rights law....
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