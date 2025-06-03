Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Series

Adapting To Private Practice: From US Attorney To BigLaw

By Zach Terwilliger ( June 3, 2025, 10:56 AM EDT) -- Attorneys frequently transition from government work to private practice during changes in administration, encountering challenges and surprises as they do so. In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys who made that move in the last few years reflect on how they adapted to law firm life, and discuss tips for others. If you are interested in writing about your experience, please email expertanalysis@law360.com....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!