Conn. AG Hits Ticket Marketplace With 1st Data Privacy Fine

By Allison Grande ( July 8, 2025, 11:03 PM EDT) -- An online ticket marketplace has become the first to be handed a monetary penalty under Connecticut's comprehensive data privacy law, with the state's attorney general announcing a settlement Tuesday that will require the company to pay $85,000 and maintain consumer rights request metrics to resolve claims that it failed to fix several alleged privacy notice deficiencies....

