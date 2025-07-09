Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Purdue Case Could Transform Patent Obviousness Analyses

By Tanya D'Souza and William Scofield ( July 9, 2025, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A pending petition for certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court by Purdue Pharma could significantly shift how courts weigh secondary considerations in patent obviousness analyses. In this analysis, we explore the potential ramifications of Purdue's request that the court revisit the nexus standard developed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and offer proactive steps for practitioners and patentees navigating this changing legal landscape....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies