Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gordon Rees Taps Calif. Employment Atty As Next Firm Head

By James Mills ( July 8, 2025, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP announced Tuesday that a 20-year veteran employment litigator who has long been involved with firm management has been tapped to become the firm's new managing partner effective next year.  ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms