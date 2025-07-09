Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Auto Giants Get Tentative Antitrust OK For IP Licensing Org

By Jamie Lennox ( July 9, 2025, 4:55 PM BST) -- The European Union's executive arm told German auto giants BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen Wednesday that their new licensing group will comply with the bloc's antitrust regime as long as they let standard essential patent holders opt out of talks, among other conditions....

