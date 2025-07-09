Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Water Co. Can't Charge Customers $42M, Conn. Justices Say

By Aaron Keller ( July 9, 2025, 6:00 PM EDT) -- State regulators lawfully rejected Eversource subsidiary Aquarion Water Co. of Connecticut's 2022 request to increase rates by $42 million to pay for plant additions, but they wrongly scuttled the utility's $1.5 million bid to recover conservation expenses, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Wednesday....

