DA Willis Urges Ga. Justices To Ax Trump Case Testimony Bid

By Emily Johnson ( July 9, 2025, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis urged the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday to toss a subpoena seeking her testimony from the state Senate committee that was investigating her relationship with a special prosecutor during her prosecution of President Donald Trump in an election interference case, arguing the panel is "seeking to 'try' the district attorney in public."...

