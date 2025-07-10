Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Another Atty Sanctioned For Allegedly Hallucinated Case Law

By Andrea Keckley ( July 10, 2025, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Wednesday issued a blistering order against an attorney who became the latest of many to face sanctions over filings with case law suspected of being hallucinated by generative artificial intelligence, ordering him to take AI ethics courses and repay opposing counsel's fees....

