Fox Rothschild Must Face Litigation Funding Suit, Court Told

By Rose Krebs ( August 7, 2025, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A married couple is urging a New Jersey state judge to reject Fox Rothschild LLP's bid to exit a malpractice suit alleging that they were unlawfully steered to cover medical expenses with high-interest loans from the firm's litigation funder client, saying they've "amply" pleaded claims of misconduct....

