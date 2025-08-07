Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Federal Courts Disclose New Cyberattacks On PACER System

By Lauren Berg ( August 7, 2025, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary on Thursday disclosed there have been escalating cyberattacks on its case management system, putting sealed and sensitive case documents at risk, and that it is taking steps to strengthen its security....

