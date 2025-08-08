Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Man Wins Bid To Appeal Sentence For Gang Rape As Minor

By Elizabeth Daley ( August 8, 2025, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A 57-year-old man serving up to 150 years in prison for the brutal gang rape of a woman committed when he was 17 may appeal his sentence in light of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that sentencing minors to life in prison is unconstitutional, a Michigan appeals court said Thursday....

