DA Willis Blasts Election Case Probe Testimony Fight As Moot

By Emily Johnson ( August 8, 2025, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the Georgia Supreme Court that a 2024 subpoena seeking her to testify about her personal relationship with the lead prosecutor in the prosecution of President Donald Trump and others in an election interference case is moot due to a change in the state's law....

