Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Lawyers Expect Tariffs On India To Catalyze US Trade Talks

By Dylan Moroses ( August 8, 2025, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The potential total of a 50% tariff on Indian imports could prove devastating for some U.S. companies in sectors not protected from the duties, leading some lawyers to anticipate the rate must be negotiated down or delayed before it takes effect....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies