Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What FDIC's Asset Threshold Raise Would Mean For Banking

By Jessica Groza ( August 28, 2025, 5:34 PM EDT) -- In a move poised to reshape the regulatory landscape for U.S. banks, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in July signaled support for raising asset thresholds that determine the intensity of regulatory scrutiny — adjusting for inflation and rebalancing oversight priorities. Backed by FDIC Vice Chair Travis Hill, the proposal reflects a broader effort to tailor regulation to risk, not just size....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies