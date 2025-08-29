Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Enters New Enforcement Era With Unlikely Leader

By Jessica Corso ( August 29, 2025, 8:52 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prepares to welcome a new enforcement director after nearly a year without someone permanently in the role, securities industry insiders are waiting to see how the former military judge will leave her mark on an agency that is already in the midst of transformation....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies