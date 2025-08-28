Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Appeals Court Reverses $2.1M Injunction Against Oil Broker

By Catherine Marfin ( August 28, 2025, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appeals court reversed a temporary injunction barring a crude oil broker from transferring $2.1 million in assets it was paid for oil supplied by its partner, saying the trial court incorrectly determined that the company faced insolvency....

