Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wood Group To Sell North American Unit To Qualus For $110M

By Dawood Fakhir ( August 29, 2025, 3:39 PM BST) -- Wood Group, the troubled Scottish engineering consultancy, said Friday that it has agreed to sell its North American transmission business to rival Qualus LLC for $110 million after a "highly competitive auction process" as it continues to dispose of its non-core businesses....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies