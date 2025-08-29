Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Swears In 3 New Board Of Immigration Appeals Members

By Britain Eakin ( August 29, 2025, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The Executive Office for Immigration Review announced Friday that three new Board of Immigration Appeals members — Sheila E. Gallow, Marcos Gemoets and Kathleen K. Volkert — were sworn in during a ceremony on Thursday....

