Vanguard To Pay $19.5M Over Adviser Conflict Disclosures

By Katryna Perera ( August 29, 2025, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Vanguard Advisers Inc. agreed to pay $19.5 million to resolve claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to adequately disclose conflicts of interest in connection with its recommendation to clients to enroll in its managed account program....

