Irish Telecoms Biz Completes €22M Purchase Of BT Unit

By Irene Madongo ( September 1, 2025, 1:11 PM BST) -- Cordiant said Monday that its telecommunications subsidiary Speed Fibre Group has completed its acquisition of BT Communications Ireland Ltd. in a deal worth approximately €22 million ($23 million), which the digital infrastructure investor expects will broaden its services....

